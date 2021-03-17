Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $406,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $211.18 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

