Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tivity Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tivity Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

