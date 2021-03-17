Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

