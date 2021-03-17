Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 30th

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$11.30.

In other news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$62,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

