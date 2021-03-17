Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $753,500.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00458026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00139262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.36 or 0.00585646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

