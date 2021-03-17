JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.30.

JD stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. JD.com has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

