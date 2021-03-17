Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report issued on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IDEXY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

