Jefferies Financial Group Comments on C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $43.66 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,743,000.

About C4 Therapeutics

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.