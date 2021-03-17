Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ERYP stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

