Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Golden Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $30.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

