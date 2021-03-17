Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.11.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

