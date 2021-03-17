Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $373.22 on Monday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $70.26 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,742 shares of company stock worth $84,252,479 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

