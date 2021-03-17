Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 296 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.08 ($2.42).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 182.56 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.80. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 185.81 ($2.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

