Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich Sells 19,600 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. WestRock has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

