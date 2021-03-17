JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.08

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get JFE alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.