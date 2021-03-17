Joe Newell Sells 7,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54.

On Friday, January 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,642,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

