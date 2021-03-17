John Hong Sells 768 Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer John Hong sold 768 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total transaction of C$24,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,216.18.

HCG stock opened at C$32.69 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.67 and a 52 week high of C$33.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.50.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

