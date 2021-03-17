JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $38.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

USFD stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in US Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

