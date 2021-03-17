JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $71.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

TNL opened at $63.21 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $65.13.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 in the last ninety days.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

