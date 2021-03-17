Juggernaut (JGN) Hits One Day Volume of $2.24 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 122.5% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and $2.24 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.24 or 0.00465151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00079222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00594699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.