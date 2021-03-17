Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,512 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. 30,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.