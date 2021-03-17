Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Boston Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,256,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. 173,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

