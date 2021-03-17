Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Invests $606,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 289,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 1,734,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,708,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.