Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $117.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $2,260,643. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $18,749,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.