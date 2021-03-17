Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

KLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $913,723.30. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 312,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,348. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

