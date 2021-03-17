Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report sales of $26.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $101.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $280.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

