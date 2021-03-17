Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.30

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 8390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

