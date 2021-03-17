Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 170,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amgen by 10,713.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 206,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,585,000 after acquiring an additional 205,051 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

