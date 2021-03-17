Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01.

