Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of FG New America Acquisition worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FGNA stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

