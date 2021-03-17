Keep4r (KP4R) 24 Hour Volume Tops $46,387.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for $5.89 or 0.00010231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $462,634.27 and $46,387.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00454399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00062196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00140788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00055712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00078316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.10 or 0.00577332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#.

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars.

