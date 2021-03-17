Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

