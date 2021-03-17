Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $1,940,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

