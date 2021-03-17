Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,895 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kadmon worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 270.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 665,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $733.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

