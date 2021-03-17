Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $323.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.21.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

