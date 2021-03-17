Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 267,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

