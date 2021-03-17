Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Community Banks by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,903,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.