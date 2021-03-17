Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

