Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.56

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kenon by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at $5,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

