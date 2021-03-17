Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

