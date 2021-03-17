Kering’s (PPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

