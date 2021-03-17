KeyCorp Increases Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $24.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Apache alerts:

APA stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Motco lifted its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.