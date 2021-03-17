KeyCorp Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $19.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of SM opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

