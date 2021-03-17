KeyCorp Weighs in on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $446.43 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.