Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Trading Down 1.1%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

About Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

