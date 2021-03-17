KickToken (KICK) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $450,107.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00635021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034301 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.