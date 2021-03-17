Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Sidoti in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $28.43 on Monday. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $709.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.