Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,496. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIN. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

