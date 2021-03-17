Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

KC traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 121,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,196. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

