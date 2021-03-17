Klever (KLV) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $429.81 million and $5.06 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00459192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00133457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.55 or 0.00585795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,992,723,785 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.